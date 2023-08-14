News

Federal government announces funding for seven west coast businesses

By Don Bradshaw


The federal and provincial governments have announced over $2.7 million dollars in funding for seven businesses and organizations operating within the boundaries of Gros Morne National Park.

The Atlantic Canada Opportunities agency is turning over $2.2 million dollars to the tourism-based projects, while the provincial government is chipping in with just over a half million dollars.

In making the announcement in Rocky harbour this morning, Federal ACOA Minister Gudie Hutchings and Premier Andrew Furey said the money is designed to help upgrade accommodations, market the region, and host events and festivals throughout the park.   

