Fall-like weather on tap for Thursday

A cold front is going to sweep across the Island overnight, ushering in some cooler air and a very fall-like Thursday. Accompanying the front will be some rain. The rain has been falling for much of Wednesday over the western half of Newfoundland. That will shift toward the eastern half overnight as the front moves east and rain ends in the west. Once past Thursday, the weather turns very quiet for the remainder of the week and the weekend, with a return to above normal temperatures.
Tonight: Rain ends over western and central Newfoundland late, while it will arrive and persist in the east. Lows in the lower to middle teens. Labrador will see scattered showers with lows of 5 to 8. Skies slowly turn mostly clear away from the coast.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy on the Island, with scattered showers. Highs will be inteh lower to middle teens. On the Avlaon, highs will reach the upper teens early in the day, but will fall closer to 12 or 13 in the late afternoon. It will also be breezy with northerlies as high as 40 or 50 km/h. Expect sun and cloud in the Big Land, with highs in the lower teesn on the coast to near 20 in the west.
Friday, Saturday and Sunday: Sunny with highs in the upper teens to mid 20s Province-wide. Sunday will see some showers in Labrador.
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy on the Island with highs in the mid 20s. There will be some showers on the West Coast. Labrador will see a chance of showers in the east and a chance of rain in the west. Highs reach the upper teens on the coast, but only lower teens in the west.