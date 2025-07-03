Abbott to attend Habitat for Humanity’s ground-breaking ceremony in Grand Falls-Windsor

Minister Responsible for Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation, John Abbott, will attend a ground-breaking ceremony for two new homes set for construction in Grand Falls-Windsor by Habitat for Humanity today.

The ceremony will take place at 19 ½ Riverview Road, Grand Falls-Windsor, at 10:00 a.m.

Abbott will be joined by Mayor Barry Manuel, CEO for Habitat for Humanity Newfoundland and Labrador, Sandra Whiffen, and representatives from the Newfoundland and Labrador Credit Union and Homeworx Modular Homes and Renovations.