Lane closures starting today on Prince Philip Drive

Beginning today, Prince Philip Drive will be reduced to one lane, eastbound and westbound, at various times, and the left turning lane from Prince Philip Drive westbound to University Avenue will be closed to facilitate asphalt paving operations.

The disruption is expected to last until Thursday, July 3, at 5:00 p.m.

Pedestrian traffic will be maintained. Motorists will experience delays and are advised to seek alternate routes if possible. Construction signage will be in place, and flag persons will be on site to direct traffic.