Environment Canada releases snowfall totals from the latest winter storm

A slow-moving area of low pressure brought heavy snowfall and high wind speeds to much of the Island between February 14 and 16, 2023. Here are the reported snowfall totals and wind gusts received by the Environment and Climate Change Canada Weather Office in Gander:

Snowfall Total Summary

Gander International Airport: 86.9 cm

Gander West: 80.0 cm

Terra Nova National Park: 68.8 cm

Victoria (CBN): 66.0 cm

Paradise: 61.8 cm

Killbride: 58.0 cm

Clarenville: 57.0 cm

St. John’s East: 53.6 cm

St. John’s – Blackehad Road: 53.1 cm

St. John’s – Pippy Park: 50.1 cm

Conception Bay South: 48.5 cm

St. Lawrence: 46.5 cm

St. John’s International Airport: 44.2 cm

Lethbridge: 39.0 cm

Whitbourne: 34.0 cm

La Scie: 26.6 cm

Badger: 23.8 cm

Summary of Peak Wind Gusts

Cape Pine: 145 km/h

Green Island (Fortune Bay): 145 km/h

Lamaline: 138 km/h

Sagona Island: 120 km/h

Bonavista: 116 km/h

Grates Cove: 107 km/h

St. Pierre: 104 km/h

Cape Race: 101 km/h

Calvert: 100 km/h

Argentia: 98 km/h

Pool’s Island: 97 km/h

Twillingate: 94 km/h

St. Lawrence: 89 km/h

Gander International Airport: 87 km/h

St. John’s International Airport: 85 km/h



