Enforcement Officials Seek Information to Support Caribou Poaching Investigation in Central

An investigation is underway after Resource Enforcement Officers discovered a fresh caribou paunch on the Loon Bay Access Road.

The area is closed to caribou hunting and based on evidence located at the site, officers estimate the animal was killed between the evening of Monday, December 11, and the morning of Wednesday, December 13.

The Enforcement Division is seeking public assistance to support the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident or who witnessed suspicious activity in the area is encouraged to contact the Resource Enforcement Division, Gander Detachment, at 709-256-1293.

The public can also report anonymously by calling 1-877-820-0999 or contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Anonymous reports can also be submitted online.