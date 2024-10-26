Emergency waterline repair & road closure in Happy Valley-Goose Bay

The Town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay is advising residents of an Emergency Waterline Repair and Road Closure on Saturday, October 26, 2024. Work will start at approximately 8:00 AM and crews estimate that they will have the work completed by 2:00 PM.

The road will be closed in this area while the work is being completed. Crew members will be on-site with signage and barricades in place to help direct traffic.

The water will be shut off during this work and a boil water advisory will be in effect once services return for affected customers only.