Suspended driver ticketed and vehicle towed in Stephenville by Bay St. George RCMP

A 33-year-old male driver was stopped by police in Stephenville on July 3 for driving with a suspended licence.

Following a report received from an off-duty RCMP officer of a known suspended driver, the vehicle was located by Bay St. George RCMP and a traffic stop was conducted. The driver was ticketed for driving with a suspended licence and the vehicle was seized and impounded.

If you know of a driver who is operating a vehicle without a licence, registration or insurance, you can report the information to your local police detachment.