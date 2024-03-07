News

Emergency shelter and support services for individuals experiencing homelessness

By Marykate O'Neill

With the anticipated weather for tonight into Saturday morning, the Provincial Government is reminding the public of emergency shelter and support services.

Individuals experiencing homelessness are asked to contact Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation’s Emergency Shelter Line, they are there to assist with temporary accommodations.

The Safe Haven Shelter at St. Clare Avenue also serves as a warming centre during intense weather. The emergency shelter line will provide other options as required.

