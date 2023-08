The emergency department at the A. M. Guy Memorial Health Centre in Buchans will close at 8:00 a.m. this morning and will reopen on Saturday morning at 9:00 due to a staffing shortage.

Area residents requiring emergency services are advised to call 911 or proceed to the nearest emergency room in Grand Falls-Windsor.

The 811 HealthLine can provide guidance on whether you or a loved one should go to an emergency department.