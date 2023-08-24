Eddie’s Thursday night forecast – August 24, 2023

Tonight’s Outlook
The showers across the Island will ease off and eventually end overnight. Lows will fall to near 10º for most locations, and by tomorrow morning skies will be mostly clear.
Much of Labrador will see a quiet night, initially but showers and areas of rain will push into the west late tonight and early Friday morning. Lows will be, on average, near 10º.
Tomorrow’s Outlook
The Island will see a large day, with sunshine and highs near 20º. Also, wind speeds will be light.
Labrador will see rain in the north and west, and sunshine in the east and south, Goose Bay will see rain moving in during the second half of the day. The rain will become more widespread Friday evening and night.
Extended Forecast
The weekend will be pretty decent on the Island, while rain will become more widespread in Labrador. The West will see rain Saturday and that will move to the coast and southeast on Sunday. Temperatures look to be seasonable.
Rain will work across the Island Sunday night and Monday and things will clear out for Tuesday. Again, highs will be near 20º.
Beyond Tuesday we will be watching what Tropical Storm, soon to be Hurricane, Franklin. Current projections indicate that the storm will be close to our region on Wednesday or Thursday. Impacts, at this point, cannot be determined but the storm will have wind and rain with it. Where the heaviest rain and highest wind speeds will be found will be determined by the track. However, as with most storms, as it reaches this latitude it will be weakening.