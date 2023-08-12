Eddie's Update Weather

Eddie’s Saturday update: Weather improves through the day

Posted: August 12, 2023 10:17 am
By Eddie Sheerr


Very few storms came through overnight… disappointedly for some. Like me.

The radar shows we had rounds of heavy rain work across the Island over the last 12+ hours. However, the thunderstorms I thought would be found in the rain never transpired. Or if they did, they were much less widespread than it looked like they would be just yesterday.

18-hour satellite radar loop – August 11 to 12, 2023

For the rest of today, the weather will generally improve on the Island, with sun and cloud becoming prevalent for most. The exception will be the West Coast and GNP, where showers and clouds will hang around through much of the day. Scattered showers will also be found this afternoon over central and eastern areas, with the chance of some isolated thunderstorms. Highs reach the upper teens to lower 20s.

Southeast Labrador will see rain become widespread today and that will ease off tonight. Otherwise expect partly to mostly cloudy skies across the Big Land, with highs in the mid to upper teens.

Saturday’s forecast – August 12, 2023

Sunday will be a decent day across the Province, with highs in the upper teens and lower 20s for most.

Forecast for Sunday, August 12, 2023

Have a great Saturday!

