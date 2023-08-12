Eddie’s Saturday update: Weather improves through the day

Very few storms came through overnight… disappointedly for some. Like me.
The radar shows we had rounds of heavy rain work across the Island over the last 12+ hours. However, the thunderstorms I thought would be found in the rain never transpired. Or if they did, they were much less widespread than it looked like they would be just yesterday.
For the rest of today, the weather will generally improve on the Island, with sun and cloud becoming prevalent for most. The exception will be the West Coast and GNP, where showers and clouds will hang around through much of the day. Scattered showers will also be found this afternoon over central and eastern areas, with the chance of some isolated thunderstorms. Highs reach the upper teens to lower 20s.
Southeast Labrador will see rain become widespread today and that will ease off tonight. Otherwise expect partly to mostly cloudy skies across the Big Land, with highs in the mid to upper teens.
Sunday will be a decent day across the Province, with highs in the upper teens and lower 20s for most.
Have a great Saturday!