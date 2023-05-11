Eddie's Morning Forecast | May 11, 2023
Good Wednesday morning! The weather across the Province today will be pretty nice in the wake of our departing low. The low, which brought rain and snow to much of NL between later Monday and Wednesday, and even for coastal Labrador this morning, is still moving away from the Island.
The counterclockwise swirl you see there is a low pressure departing. In its wake, we will see nicer weather across the Province today, with highs near 10 for most. The exception will be for coastal areas of Labrador, where snow this morning will end and temps will hover near 1 this afternoon. And for portions of the Island in onshore, westerly flow, where highs will be nearer to 3 or 4 today.
Have a great day and you’re updated forecast will be ready this afternoon on NTV.ca and the news this evening!