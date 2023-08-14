Eddie’s Evening Update; showers and rain return for Tuesday

A weak area of low pressure will swirl across the Island over the next 12 hours or so and will bring areas of rain, showers, and even the risk of some passing thunderstorms with it. The storm risk is overnight and anything that does develop should be rather isolated. This image from ECCC shows where the risk of minor storms is highest overnight.
Outside of the passing storms, showers will be widespread, along with areas of rain, tonight and Tuesday across much of the Province. It will also turn a bit cooler for most of us during the next 24 hours as winds turn onshore. Fog patches are possible too, mainly over eastern areas, through the time frame.
Lows tonight will be in the teens on the Island and teens to single digits in Labrador. Speaking of Labrador, expect quiet weather overnight and Tuesday. The only thing to look out for Tuesday will be some showers in the west during the afternoon.
The remainder of the week looks to remain on the cooler side across much of the Island as winds look to remain onshore. The reason for this will be a stubborn high setting up show north northeast of the Island. Chance for rain returns for southern and eastern sections of the Island on Thursday, and more widespread chances come in for Saturday.
Meanwhile, in Labrador, the weather looks to remain quiet for the next 4 or 5 days, with only scattered showers in the forecast. Temperatures rise to warmer-than-average levels by the middle and end of the work-week.
