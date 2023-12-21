Eddie’s Evening Forecast; snow spreads east overnight and Friday

Snow will continue to spread eastward across the Island overnight as the area of low pressure driving the precipitation moves to the north and eventually northeast of the Island. The snow in western and central regions will continue to be heavy at times through Friday, while eastern areas will see the rain overnight change to snow on Friday. I break the forecast down in tonight’s NTV Evening News Hour.
