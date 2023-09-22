East-end collision sends at least one to hospital

A collision at a busy east-end intersection sent at least one person to hospital early Friday evening.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Torbay Road and Elizabeth Avenue at about 6:15 p.m. following the two-vehicle collision. The driver of one vehicle was helped to a stretcher before being taken to hospital with unknown injuries. A passenger of the same car was assessed by paramedics, as was the driver of the second vehicle. It was unclear at the time if either was transported to hospital.

Both vehicles sustained moderate damage in the collision. Traffic was slowed at the busy intersection until the scene could be cleared.