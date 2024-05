Roads are mostly dry across the province. There are a few wet spots. On the south coast there are some fog patches.

Across Labrador, roads are clear except in the Cartwright area where roads are snow-covered.

The Beaumont Hamel is operating on the Flanders schedule. The MV Sound of Islay is out of service due to high winds and sea conditions. The MV Marine Trader is stormbound in port Francois.

Flights are on time in St. John’s, Gander, and Deer Lake.