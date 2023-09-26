Early-morning fire causes significant damage, displaces six

An early-morning fire in downtown St. John’s caused significant damage and displaced six individuals.

Fire crews were called to a building on the corner of Patrick Street and Hamilton Avenue at 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning. When firefighters arrived they found fire in the basement of the three-storey building. Further investigation determined the fire had traveled up an exterior wall to the third floor.

Fire crews were forced to cut into the exterior wall of the building to find and stop the fire and ensure no hot spots remained. Residents of two adjoining homes were evacuated, however their homes sustained no damage as a result of the fire.

Firefighters had to cut through an exterior wall to stop the spread of fire in a downtown building. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

The fire has caused significant fire, smoke, and water damage to the building, which housed four residential units in addition to a commercial business on the main floor. All residents who were home at the time escaped the fire unharmed, however three pets were unaccounted for.

In total, six people have been displaced and are being assisted by the Canadian Red Cross.

Roads in the immediate area remained closed for several hours. The cause of the fire is under investigation.