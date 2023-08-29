Drunk driver’s breath sample over 3 1/2 times legal limit

An impaired driver was jailed last night after it was discovered he had a blood alcohol level more than 3 1/2 times the legal limit.

At around 9 p.m., RNC patrol officers responded to a report of a suspected drunk driver on Commonwealth Avenue in Mount Pearl.

The 47-year-old man was pulled over by officers and arrested for impaired driving. He was taken to the police station, where breath samples revealed the extent of his blood alcohol level.

The man was brought to the St. John’s Lockup to face charges in provincial court today, while his vehicle was impounded.