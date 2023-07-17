Driver tracked by K-9 unit after fleeing at metro traffic stop

Members of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary tracked down a man and charged him with multiple offences after an attempt at a traffic stop last night in the metro region. Police say they tried to stop the vehicle in the west end overnight after it was observed travelling at a high rate of speed. A short time later the same vehicle was observed by another officer and the occupants exited the vehicle and fled on foot. The driver, a 22 year old man was tracked by K-9 and apprehended. He faces numerous charges and will appear in court at a later date.
