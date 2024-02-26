News

Driver involved in single-vehicle crash taken to hospital with serious injuries

Posted: February 26, 2024 12:21 am
By Earl Noble

The driver of a car involved in a single-vehicle crash in the west end of St. John’s on Sunday evening was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Emergency crews were called to a portion of Robert E. Howlett Memorial Drive at about 8:00 p.m.. When they arrived on the scene they found a sedan resting in a field several metres from the roadway. The car, which had been traveling eastbound, left the roadway and flipped over at least once in a field. The car came to rest on its wheels, having sustained significant damage.

The driver of the vehicle, who was the only occupant, was removed from the car by firefighters and taken to a waiting ambulance. Paramedics took the individual to hospital with what were described as serious injuries.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) closed a portion of the road, between Ruby Line and Heavy Tree Road, for several hours to facilitate their investigation into the cause of the crash. That investigation is ongoing.

NTV News will have more information as it becomes available.

The following contains images that some may find disturbing. Discretion is advised.

play-sharp-fill

Emergency personnel on the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Robert E. Howlett Memorial Drive (Earl Noble / NTV News)
One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash on Robert E. Howlett Memorial Drive on Sunday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash on Robert E. Howlett Memorial Drive on Sunday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash on Robert E. Howlett Memorial Drive on Sunday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash on Robert E. Howlett Memorial Drive on Sunday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
One person was sent to hospital with serious injuries following a crash on Robert E. Howlett Memorial Drive on Sunday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Officers with RNC Accident Investigation take measurements at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Sunday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
A heavily-damaged sedan sits in a field following a single-vehicle crash on Robert E. Howlett Memorial Drive. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash on Robert E. Howlett Memorial Drive on Sunday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Post Views: 0

Scroll to top Hide picture