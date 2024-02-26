Driver involved in single-vehicle crash taken to hospital with serious injuries

The driver of a car involved in a single-vehicle crash in the west end of St. John’s on Sunday evening was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Emergency crews were called to a portion of Robert E. Howlett Memorial Drive at about 8:00 p.m.. When they arrived on the scene they found a sedan resting in a field several metres from the roadway. The car, which had been traveling eastbound, left the roadway and flipped over at least once in a field. The car came to rest on its wheels, having sustained significant damage.

The driver of the vehicle, who was the only occupant, was removed from the car by firefighters and taken to a waiting ambulance. Paramedics took the individual to hospital with what were described as serious injuries.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) closed a portion of the road, between Ruby Line and Heavy Tree Road, for several hours to facilitate their investigation into the cause of the crash. That investigation is ongoing.

The following contains images that some may find disturbing. Discretion is advised.

