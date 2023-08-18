Driver flees scene of single-vehicle crash Friday evening

The driver of a car that crashed into a guardrail on Friday evening reportedly fled the scene of the crash.

Emergency crews were called to the scene, on Team Gushue Highway, at about 7:30 p.m.. The driver of a northbound car lost control, crashing into the guardrail. The impact caused moderate damage to both the vehicle and the guardrail.

According to witnesses the driver of the car fled the scene on foot, towards Kenmount Road. It is unknown if there was anyone else in the vehicle. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating.