Driver escapes serious injury, taken into custody, following crash on Kelsey Drive

The driver of a pickup truck is lucky to have escaped serious injury after crashing their vehicle on Kelsey Drive late Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews responded shortly before 9:00 p.m., and arrived on the scene to find a pickup truck off the road, with guardrail wrapped around its front. The driver of the vehicle, which was traveling north at the time, was assessed at the scene by paramedics, but was not taken to hospital. Police reportedly took the individual into custody at the scene.

The truck, which was traveling northbound, left the road behind Home Depot. It traveled roughly fifty metres, uprooting over a dozen posts and destroying the guardrail. A portion of the twisted metal remained wrapped around the front of the truck, a wooden post near the windshield. A light pole was also knocked to the ground, with the truck coming to rest atop its base.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.