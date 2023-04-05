Downtown collisions send one person to hospital

One person was taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision on Queen’s Road on Wednesday night. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Emergency crews responded to two separate collisions minutes apart on Wednesday evening.

At about 9:30 p.m. crews were called to Casey Street, after a cyclist was struck by a southbound vehicle near the intersection of Gilbert Street. Despite the bicycle and car sustaining moderate damage, the cyclist was reportedly uninjured, opting to return home after being assessed by paramedics.

There were no injuries reported after a cyclist was struck on Casey Street on Wednesday night. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Only a few minutes later, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Queen’s Road and Church Hill following a two-vehicle collision. The force of the crash caused extensive damage to both vehicles, and scattered debris across the roadway.

Firefighters and paramedics tended to an occupant of one of the vehicles before assisting them to an ambulance for transport to hospital. Injuries were not believed to be serious in nature. Others involved in the collision were assessed by paramedics, but were not taken to hospital.

One person was taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision on Queen’s Road on Wednesday night. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Both collisions tied up traffic at their respective locations for a while, as police investigated and as crews cleared each scene.