Doorways Mental Health and Addictions Services Now Available on Bell Island

As of today, Doorways mental health and addictions services will be available at the Dr. Walter Templeman Health Care Centre on Bell Island.

The Doorways program provides rapid access to mental health and addictions counselling services ‘one session at a time.’

Single-session therapy services are provided on a first-come, first-serve basis to those who feel they need to speak to someone right away.

Doorways is open to members of the public 12 years of age and older on Wednesdays from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Members of the public looking to avail of services may also call (709) 488-2716 to discuss counselling options and arrange a session.