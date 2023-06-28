‘Don’t hang us out to dry’; Registered Nurses’ Union launches new campaign for change

The Registered Nurses’ Union Newfoundland & Labrador (RNU) kicked off a campaign this morning to communicate the crisis in health care as it relates to registered nurses (RNs) and nurse practitioners (NPs). The RNU is asking its membership and all residents to take part in the campaign by wearing a clothespin in solidarity with the RNs and NPs of the province. Members are encouraged to hang their uniforms on clotheslines and share pictures on their social media accounts.

The campaign comes as the RNU is at the negotiating table, bargaining for a new collective agreement. Yvette Coffey, the President of the RNU says an agreement could be made by the end of the week.

