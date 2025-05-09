News

Two suspended drivers stopped by RCMP in Cormack and Deer Lake, vehicles seized

Posted: May 9, 2025 10:36 am
By Web Team

Two suspended drivers, one located in Cormack and the other in Deer Lake, were stopped by police on May 8. Both vehicles were seized and impounded.

At approximately 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, while on patrol in Cormack, officers observed a known suspended driver operating a vehicle on the Main Road. The driver attempted to evade police, turning off onto a dirt road. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, a 35-year-old man, was ticketed for driving while suspended.

Later in the afternoon, shortly before 3:00 p.m., Deer Lake RCMP stopped a vehicle on Nicholsville Road in Deer Lake. The driver, a 63-year-old man, held a suspended licence. He was ticketed for driving while suspended.

