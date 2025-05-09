Two suspended drivers stopped by RCMP in Cormack and Deer Lake, vehicles seized

Two suspended drivers, one located in Cormack and the other in Deer Lake, were stopped by police on May 8. Both vehicles were seized and impounded.

At approximately 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, while on patrol in Cormack, officers observed a known suspended driver operating a vehicle on the Main Road. The driver attempted to evade police, turning off onto a dirt road. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, a 35-year-old man, was ticketed for driving while suspended.

Later in the afternoon, shortly before 3:00 p.m., Deer Lake RCMP stopped a vehicle on Nicholsville Road in Deer Lake. The driver, a 63-year-old man, held a suspended licence. He was ticketed for driving while suspended.