John Hogan sworn in as province’s 15th premier with multiple changes to cabinet

John Hogan was formally sworn in Friday morning as the 15th premier of Newfoundland and Labrador with several changes to the provincial cabinet.

β€œThis new cabinet reflects our belief in the promise of Newfoundland and Labrador. It is an honour of a lifetime to serve as the province’s 15th Premier, and I am committed to delivering the leadership Newfoundlanders and Labradorians deserve,” said Premier Hogan.

The following is a list of Cabinet Ministers by department:

Premier, President of Executive Council, Minister for Intergovernmental Affairs – Hon. John Hogan

Deputy Premier, Minister of Finance, President of Treasury Board, Minister Responsible for the Public Service Commission, Minister Responsible for the Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation – Hon. Siobhan Coady

Minister of Industry, Energy and Technology, Minister Responsible for Trade Opportunities – Hon. Steve Crocker

Minister of Jobs, Immigration and Growth – Hon. Gerry Byrne

Minister of Justice and Public Safety, Attorney General, Minister Responsible for Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Office, Deputy Government House Leader – Hon. John Haggie

Minister of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture, Minister of Labrador Affairs, Government House Leader – Hon. Lisa Dempster

Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development – Hon. Bernard Davis

Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, Minister Responsible for the Public Procurement Agency – Hon. Elvis Loveless

Minister of Government Modernization and Service Delivery, Minister Responsible for the Office of the Chief Information Officer, Minister Responsible for Francophone Affairs – Hon. Sarah Stoodley

Minister of Rural Economic Development, Minister of Labour, Minister Responsible for Workplace NL – Hon. Pam Parsons

Minister of Seniors, Minister Responsible for Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation – Hon. John Abbott

Minister of Health and Community Services, Minister Responsible for Mental Health and Addictions, Minister Responsible for Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services – Hon. Krista Lynn Howell

Minister of Municipal Affairs and Community Engagement, Registrar General – Hon. Paul Pike

Minister of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation – Hon. Fred Hutton

Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs and Reconciliation – Hon. Scott Reid

Minister Responsible for Women and Gender Equality – Hon. Sherry Gambin-Walsh

Minister of Families and Affordability, Minister Responsible for the Status of Persons with Disabilities, Minister Responsible for the Community Sector – Hon. Jamie Korab