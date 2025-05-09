Gardeners gathering event in St. John’s later this month

There will be a Gardeners Gathering event on Tuesday, May 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Paul Reynolds Community Centre.

The City of St. John’s has partnered with Food First NL to host the event.

The event will feature expert tips and resources from local organizations, interactive activities like a seed swap, flower fling making, and hands-on learning about composting, tree care, and growing food at home, and there will be a chance to explore the community gardens on site and get inspired for your growing season.

All ages are welcome, and no registration is required.