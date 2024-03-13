Demasduit Designated as an Exceptional Person

Heritage NL has announced that Demasduit has been named an Exceptional Person under the Provincial Historic Commemorations Program.

She was captured by settlers in 1819. She would leave behind a dictionary of Beothuk words. The dictionary contained several hundred Beothuk words and their English translations, it formed the basis of almost all existing knowledge of the Beothuk language.

Upon her capture, she never saw her home or family again.

Demasduit was named a National Historic Person by the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada on November 15, 2000.