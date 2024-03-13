Defence looking for police evidence in Markus Hicks case

Disclosure is still an issue in the case of Markus Hicks.

Hicks – the teacher and volleyball coach facing more than 150 sexual offences against dozens of teenaged boys and young men — appeared in provincial court in St. John’s this morning via video link from Bishop’s Falls Correctional Centre.

In the courtroom, he was represented by his lawyer, Ellen O’Gorman. She told Judge Mike Madden that she’s still waiting on disclosure from the Crown on the latest set of charges against Hicks — 63 of them that were filed earlier this month.

However, O’Gorman said disclosure is also not complete on the first set of 90-plus charges. In particular, she’s looking for electronic evidence, which, she said, police are “holding back.” The information deals with cellphone evidence, which investigators have indicated is too sensitive to be distributed. Instead, officers want lawyers to come to RNC headquarters to view it.

But O’Gorman, who is co-counsel on the case with Jason Edwards, said they are prepared to file an application to get the electronic evidence.

Crown prosecutor Richard Deveau said the two sets of charges are being dealt with separately for now and disagreed with O’Gorman regarding disclosure on the first set of charges. He said all the disclosure has been provided and that he would like to see the defence make an election regarding those first set.

Lawyers did agree they need a case management meeting next week to sort through the information an discuss plans on how to proceed.

The case will be called again in court March 22.

Twenty-four complainants have come forward to accuse the 32-year-old Hicks of sexual offences. The charges include sexual assault, being disguised with intent to commit a crime, sexual assault with choking and child luring.

The RNC uncovered tens of thousands of images and videos, dating back 15 years. It’s alleged Hicks used fake profiles on various social media accounts and was talking with men and women — both youth and adults.

The case has prompted police to speak out about the importance of online safety.