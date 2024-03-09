Date set for return of obstetric services at James Paton Memorial Hospital

NL Health Services has announced March 18th as the date for the return of obstetric services at James Paton Memorial Regional Hospital in Gander. Services resume at 8 o’clock that morning. Three of four obstetricians are now in place at the hospital.

Midwifery and a nursing team have also been established to support patients. Staffing shortages continue to be a problem, so NL Health Services says it’s working to prevent any intermittent disruptions.

Patients seeking obstetrical services before the March 18th reopening are advised to go to the hospital in Grand Falls-Windsor.