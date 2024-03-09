News

Date set for return of obstetric services at James Paton Memorial Hospital

Posted: March 9, 2024 10:49 am
By Mark Dwyer

NL Health Services has announced March 18th as the date for the return of obstetric services at James Paton Memorial Regional Hospital in Gander. Services resume at 8 o’clock that morning. Three of four obstetricians are now in place at the hospital.
Midwifery and a nursing team have also been established to support patients. Staffing shortages continue to be a problem, so NL Health Services says it’s working to prevent any intermittent disruptions.
Patients seeking obstetrical services before the March 18th reopening are advised to go to the hospital in Grand Falls-Windsor.

Post Views: 1

Scroll to top