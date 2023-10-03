CUPE NL holds Human Rights Conference in Gander

Over the weekend, the CUPE NL and the Human Rights Committee held a conference in Gander.

There were several different sessions throughout the weekend including gender diversity training, a conversation on ANTI-2SLBGTQIA+ Hate and Gender Diversity, Truth and Reconciliation at the Bargaining Table, and Sexual Harassment and Violence in the Workplace.

CUPE NL President Sherry Hillier, Regional Director Jenna Brookfield, CUPE National Diversity Vice Presidents Debra Merrier and Aubrey Gonsalves, Debra DVP Indigenous Workers and Aubrey DVP Black and Racialized Workers attended the event.