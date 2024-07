The MS Bolette will visit the port of St. John’s today.

The ship, operated by Fred Olsen Cruise Line, will arrive at 8:30 a.m. and will depart at 6:00 p.m.

There are 1,172 passengers on board.

This ship is discovering the Arctic’s Wildlife and Remote Landscapes and is visiting destinations in England, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Greenland, and Iceland.