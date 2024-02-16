Crews in central Newfoundland busy with snow cleanup

The snow has also stopped falling in central Nnewfoundland, but the clean up is still well underway.
NTV’s Colleen Lewis has that story.
Post Views: 0
You Might also like
-
Demolition begins at former Grace Hospital, minister says site too small for new St. Clare’sBy Web Team — February 16, 2024
The demolition of the old Grace Hospital nursing residence started today. Infrastructure Minister John Abbott…Post Views: 0
-
Mechanic sentenced for role in fatal crash on Peacekeepers Way in C.B.S.By Rosie Mullaley — February 16, 2024
Terry Barry — a St. John’s mechanic charged in connection with a fatal crash on…Post Views: 209
-
Bay St. George RCMP responds to single-vehicle crash and arrests early morning impaired driverBy Web Team — February 16, 2024
A 20-year-old Stephenville man was arrested by Bay St. George RCMP for impaired driving early…Post Views: 89