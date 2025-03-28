COVID-19 spring booster campaign in Newfoundland and Labrador

Starting April 1, the provincial government is offering COVID-19 vaccine as a spring booster dose to specific populations identified by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization. These populations include:

Adults 65 years of age and older.

Adult residents of long-term care homes and other congregate living settings for seniors.

Individuals six months of age and older who are moderately to severely immunocompromised due to an underlying condition or treatment.

The vaccine will be available until June 1.

Individuals are encouraged to contact their local pharmacy or primary care provider for vaccine availability.