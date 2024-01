There are a couple of school closures this morning in central Newfoundland.

Lumsden Academy is closed for the morning with a further announcement at 11:00 a.m.

Pearson Academy is closed for the morning with a further announcement at 11:00 a.m.

Phoenix Academy Carmanville is closed for the morning with a further announcement at 10:30 a.m.

Riverwood Academy is closed for the morning with a further announcement at 11:00 a.m.