Corner Brook woman arrested on drug charges

Posted: January 14, 2025 3:06 pm
By Web Team

Following the search of a residence in Corner Brook on January 13, 2025, a 45-year-old woman was arrested and is facing drug charges. 

As a result of an ongoing investigation, at approximately 10:00 p.m. on Monday, the woman was arrested at the home.

Inside the home, officers located and seized the following items:

  • Approximately 2 ounces of cocaine, which was pre-packaged for street-level sales
  • Quantities of suspected opioids
  • Drug paraphernalia and items consistent with drug trafficking
  • A prohibited device (stun gun)
  • Concealed knives

The woman was released today on a number of conditions and is set to appear in court at a later date where she will face the following charges:

  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine
  • Possession of a prohibited weapon
  • Obstructing a police officer

The investigation is continuing with further charges possible.

