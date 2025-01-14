Corner Brook woman arrested on drug charges

Following the search of a residence in Corner Brook on January 13, 2025, a 45-year-old woman was arrested and is facing drug charges.
As a result of an ongoing investigation, at approximately 10:00 p.m. on Monday, the woman was arrested at the home.
Inside the home, officers located and seized the following items:
- Approximately 2 ounces of cocaine, which was pre-packaged for street-level sales
- Quantities of suspected opioids
- Drug paraphernalia and items consistent with drug trafficking
- A prohibited device (stun gun)
- Concealed knives
The woman was released today on a number of conditions and is set to appear in court at a later date where she will face the following charges:
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine
- Possession of a prohibited weapon
- Obstructing a police officer
The investigation is continuing with further charges possible.