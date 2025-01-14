Corner Brook woman arrested on drug charges

Following the search of a residence in Corner Brook on January 13, 2025, a 45-year-old woman was arrested and is facing drug charges.

As a result of an ongoing investigation, at approximately 10:00 p.m. on Monday, the woman was arrested at the home.

Inside the home, officers located and seized the following items:

Approximately 2 ounces of cocaine, which was pre-packaged for street-level sales

Quantities of suspected opioids

Drug paraphernalia and items consistent with drug trafficking

A prohibited device (stun gun)

Concealed knives

The woman was released today on a number of conditions and is set to appear in court at a later date where she will face the following charges:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine

Possession of a prohibited weapon

Obstructing a police officer

The investigation is continuing with further charges possible.