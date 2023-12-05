Corner Brook tables balanced budget

The City of Corner Brook tabled a balanced budget on Monday night.

In the budget, there will be a water levy increase of $50 for residential properties and $60 for commercial properties.

The mil rate will be lowered for residential taxes by a quarter to 8 mils for 2024.

The Mill Whistler Train will be replaced by a new street train and funds will be allocated to complete work on the Great Trail Expansion.

The Public Works department will get a new asphalt reclaimer, doubling its capacity for pothole repairs as well as a new snowblower for its winter fleet.