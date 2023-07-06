News

Corner Brook police still searching for two men suspected in knife attack

By Don Bradshaw
Published on July 6, 2023 at 8:46 pm

Police in Corner Brook are still searching for two men believed to be responsible for a knife attack at a Corner Brook hotel Wednesday night that sent one teenager to hospital. NTV’s Don Bradshaw has the details.

Post Views: 100



video
play-sharp-fill

Scroll to top