Corner Brook police still searching for two men suspected in knife attack

Police in Corner Brook are still searching for two men believed to be responsible for a knife attack at a Corner Brook hotel Wednesday night that sent one teenager to hospital. NTV’s Don Bradshaw has the details.
New report proposes strategies to help government create more regulated child care spaces in the provinceBy Web Team — 9 hours ago
As thousands of families in the province struggle to find child care, the Jimmy Pratt Foundation has released a new report called ‘Making Space 2023 Roadmap on Early Learning & Childcare’.
The document focuses on five priority areas, to help increase the number of child care spaces available in the province which include retaining the ELCC workforce, building the public system, introducing Junior Kindergarten, leveraging the school system, and developing targeted strategies to increase rural and Indigenous childcare spots.
The foundation says this document is for parents, advocates, educators, policymakers and others who are working towards a universal system of Early Learning and Child Care in Newfoundland and Labrador.
You can read the full document here.
Woman speaks out after data breached by N.L. Health ServicesBy Bailey Howard — 3 hours ago
A woman undergoing fertility treatments who was one of the 116 patients whose information was breached by the health authority is highlighting the barriers for those in the province to access IVF.
A process she says has been made even more challenging by the privacy breach. NTV's Bailey Howard reports.
Couple says information breach is just the latest in a long list of fertility frustrationsBy Becky Daley — 3 hours ago
The privacy breach with NL Health Services has affected more than a hundred fertility patients in the province. One impacted couple are speaking out about the breach, and say it’s just the latest in a list of fertility frustrations.
NTV’s Becky Daley tells us more.Post Views: 59