Corner Brook Fire Department rallies for donations after vandals destroy toys

The annual Corner Brook Fire Department toy drive has taken place for almost 40 years. As they collected donations for children from low-income families this Christmas, they were visited by their own Grinch. Last week, a break and enter at their storage facility resulted in thousands of dollars of destroyed toys.

Now they’re looking for support from the community to pull off a Christmas miracle.

Lieutenant Greg Dinney says last year the toy drive supported 150 families, with gifts given to 250 children. The demand is even higher this year.

