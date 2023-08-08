Arts & Entertainment News

Corner Brook drummer goes viral with cliffside video

Posted: August 8, 2023 4:57 pm |
By Don Bradshaw


video
play-sharp-fill

A Corner Brook man has combined his love of drumming with his passion for the outdoors to create a series of unique videos that are gaining a following on social media. NTV’s Don Bradshaw reports.

Post Views: 116

Scroll to top