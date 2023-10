Corner Brook will welcome a large cruise ship today and the city is asking for residents to help.

The MSC Meraviglia cruise ship is carrying over 4,000 passengers.

Since today is a holiday and many facilities are closed, the City is asking residents to let them know what will be open, what activities are available, and who will be around to assist.

Input will be relayed directly to the cruise ship staff so that they can inform their passengers about where to go and what to do.