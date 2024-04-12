play-sharp-fill
Justice News

Convicted sex offender Stephen Hopkins deemed long-term offender, but not dangerous offender

By Rosie Mullaley April 12, 2024
Convicted sex offender Stephen Hopkins was deemed a long-term offender in court today, but not a dangerous offender.

NTV’s Rosie Mullaley has the story.

