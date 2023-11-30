Conception Bay South winter parking ban in effect tonight

The Town of Conception Bay South is reminding motorists that its winter parking ban comes into effect on Dec. 1, at midnight.

Regulations:

No Interference with Snow Clearing Operations: Do not park your vehicle in a way that obstructs snow clearing operations on streets, road reservations, or municipal parking areas.

No Parking on Streets: Do not park an unattended vehicle on any street or road reservation within the Town between midnight and 10:00 a.m. regardless of weather conditions.

Snow Storm Restrictions: Do not park an unattended vehicle on any street or road reservation within the Town during a snowstorm, or the 24 hours immediately following a snowstorm, or any other period declared by Council for clean-up after severe weather.