Collision on infamous St. John’s road causes significant damage, but no serious injuries

A two-vehicle collision on a notoriously dangerous stretch of road Thursday evening caused significant damage to both vehicles.

Emergency crews were called to Kelsey Drive, near the entrance to a parking lot, following the collision. The force of the crash broke the wheel off one of the vehicles, which came to a rest roughly seventy-five metres away.

The driver of one of the vehicles involved was assessed at the scene by paramedics. It was unknown at the time if they were brought to hospital. The driver of the second vehicle was uninjured. Traffic was slowed in the area as the scene was cleared.

In a study released late last year Kelsey Drive, between Kiwanis Street and Messenger Drive was identified as the most dangerous mid-block in the City of St. John’s. The kilometre-long stretch of road saw an average of 1.2 reported collisions per month from 2012 to 2023. Detailed design for safety improvements along Kelsey Drive are ongoing.

