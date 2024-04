The Codroy Valley United group strongly denounces the recent decision to exempt WEGH2’s proposed Project Nuji’onik from further Environmental Assessment.

The group says approval has been prematurely granted and that it is a severe misstep to release the project from further environmental scrutiny without more data.

Codroy Valley United maintains there are unaddressed concerns related to tourism, the Grand Codroy Estuary, local wildlife, and the scenic integrity of the area.