Closure of emergency department at Connaigre Peninsula Health Centre

A temporary staffing shortage at the Connaigre Peninsula Health Centre will result in a closure of the emergency department today, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

On Tuesday, August 22 and Wednesday, August 23 there will be a Virtual ER from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. with closures at 2:00 p.m each day.

The emergency department reopens Wednesday at 8:00 p.m.



When a Virtual ER is operating, there will be a health-care professional onsite and a physician or nurse practitioner by video.

Residents requiring emergency services are advised to call 911 or proceed to the nearest emergency room.

If you are unsure whether you or a loved one should go to an emergency department, you can call the NL HealthLine at 811.