Cleanup underway after two-day storm comes to an end in eastern N.L.

Residents in eastern Newfoundland are still clearing snow from their walkways and driveways this afternoon, after a two-day winter storm.

NTV’s Chief Meteorologist Eddie Sheerr was live on Saturday morning, talking about some of the official, and unofficial snowfalls totals for parts of the Avalon.

St. John’s, Conception Bay South and Paradise all recorded more than 75 cm of snow since Thursday evening.

Todays weather has caused many closures and cancellations. Metrobus service will not be operating today. The Avalon Mall is closed for the day, and the City of St. John’s is keeping its facilities closed on Saturday.