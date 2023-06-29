City of St. John’s releases Canada Day and Memorial Day Holiday schedule

Due to the Canada Day and Memorial Day holiday all recreation facilities, community centres, and the Robin Hood Bay Waste Management Facility will be closed on Saturday, July 1.

-Most City offices and facilities will be closed on Monday, July 3.

-All recreation facilities will be open on Monday, July 3.

-The outdoor pools at Bannerman Park and Bowring Park will be open starting on Sunday, July 2; the splash pads will be in operation 9 a.m. to dusk daily. Pool schedules are available online.

-Garbage and recycling will not be collected on Monday.

-The Robin Hood Bay Waste Management Facility is open for commercial users only from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, July 3.

-All City parking by-laws are still in effect including paid parking regulations as Monday, July 3 is not a Shops Closing Holiday.

-Street cleaning operations will occur as scheduled on Monday, July 3, starting at 10 p.m. Vehicles that are not removed during the time indicated will be ticketed.

-The Visitor Information Centre at 348 Water Street will be open on Saturday, July 1 and Monday, July 3, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.